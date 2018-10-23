Bertens feared she did not belong in Kerber clash
Kiki Bertens questioned if she was cut out for the WTA Finals when she trailed Angelique Kerber before staging a spectacular comeback.
The world number nine - in Singapore after an injury to Simona Halep - was a set and a break down to top seed Kerber at one stage, with the Wimbledon champion seemingly set for a comprehensive opening victory.
But a remarkable turnaround saw Bertens come storming back to clinch a 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory, gaining a foothold at the season-ending tournament.
"In the beginning when you play like this, I was really thinking, 'OK, do I belong here? I'm playing so bad,' and all that kind of stuff," said Bertens.
"At the beginning of the second, it was just like hopefully I can get a few more games. I was really playing not good, stressing a little bit too much, thinking about playing bad.
Both forehand winners were , but who has your vote for shot of the day for day two at the @WTAFinalsSG? @Naomi_Osaka_ or @kikibertens? pic.twitter.com/PB0kAZzQuN— WTA (@WTA) October 22, 2018
"I think one thing I can be really proud of is that I turned that match around, that I played more aggressive, going a little bit out of my comfort zone to get a win.
"I'll do everything to win here and that's what we're going to do for the next match. Hopefully I feel good then - I was fist pumping so much that I got some cramps in the arm.
"Maybe [I feel] not great, but it was just really exciting to win this match. I think there was a lot of stress during the match, so maybe not too good for the body."