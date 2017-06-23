Dan Evans confirms positive cocaine test

Revealing a positive test for cocaine, a contrite Dan Evans said: "I've let a lot of people down."

by Omnisport News 23 Jun 2017, 22:44 IST

British tennis player Dan Evans

British tennis player Dan Evans has announced he tested positive for cocaine in April, stating: "I made a mistake and I must face up to it."

The world number 50 - a member of the Great Britain team that won the Davis Cup in 2015 - revealed the news to reporters in London on Friday.

Reading a prepared statement, Evans said: "This is a very difficult day for me and I wanted to come here in person to tell you guys face to face. I was notified a few days ago that I failed a drugs test in April where I tested positive for cocaine.

"It's really important that you know this was taken out of competition and the context was completely unrelated to tennis.

"I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour.

"I've let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans.

"I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience."

In a subsequent statement, the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP) confirmed Evans' provided his positive sample on April 24 "in association with his participation in the Barcelona Open".

Evans will be provisionally suspended from June 26, pending determination of his case.