Domingues serves up early shock in Estoril

Omnisport
NEWS
News
8   //    30 Apr 2019, 03:52 IST
De_Minaur_cropped
Alex de Minaur was an early casualty in Estoril.

Portuguese qualifier Joao Domingues caused an upset on home soil at the Estoril Open on Monday, knocking out sixth seed Alex de Minaur.

Ranked 214th in the word, Domingues converted six of his eight break-point opportunities to beat his Australian opponent 6-2 2-6 6-2 in the opening round.

The 25-year-old is certain to face another Australian player in the next round too, as he will meet the winner of the clash between Bernard Tomic and John Millman.

In other early action at the tournament, Reilly Opelka won for the first time on the ATP Tour on clay, the American overcoming Portugal's Pedro Sousa in straight sets.

Guido Andreozzi's reward for his 6-3 6-3 win over Hugo Dellien is a clash with top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, while Yoshihito Nishioka was a 6-2 6-4 winner against American Mackenzie McDonald.

Meanwhile, just two matches were completed on a rain-hit opening day at the BMW Open in Munich

Marton Fucsovics overcame qualifier Lorenzo Sonego in three sets to reach the second round, where he will be joined by Taro Daniel, who defeated Ugo Humbert 6-4 6-4.

