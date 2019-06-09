French Open diary: Bad impersonation bothers Barty

Ashleigh Barty clinched the French Open women's singles title on Saturday, while Dominic Thiem earned a meeting with Rafael Nadal in the men's showpiece.

Australian Barty claimed her first grand slam crown with a 6-1 6-3 victory over Marketa Vondrousova, while Thiem needed five sets to finally see off world number one Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 7-5 5-7 7-5 in a match that was held over from Friday because of bad weather and then delayed for an hour due to yet more rain.

On the penultimate day of the tournament, Omnisport's man on the ground Tom Webber provides an update from his diary.

DON'T IMPERSONATE THE CHAMP

Sat in the main interview room alongside La Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, Barty spoke well as she took questions from the assembled media.

However, when a French reporter put one of Barty's previous comments to her by attempting to mimic the Aussie's voice, she couldn't let it go.

"That's a terrible accent," she joked, leading to widespread laughs.

Barty still went on to answer the question, but unfortunately did not speak in a French accent as was bizarrely - and hopefully not seriously - proposed.

MASTER OF TONGUES

Top seed Leylah Annie Fernandez wrapped up the girls' singles crown by defeating Emma Navarro 6-3 6-2 on Court 14.

As if that wasn't impressive enough, the 16-year-old Canadian – who was a runner-up in the junior ranks at this year's Australian Open – spoke in three (yes, three) languages in her media conference.

Questions in English, French and Spanish were no problem for the talented left-hander, who has an Ecuadorian father and a mother with Filippino heritage.

Finding storage for her trophy might prove difficult, though, given that her runner-up plate from Melbourne Park resides under her bed!

Leylah Annie Fernandez keeps her @AustralianOpen runner-up plate underneath her bed… gotta wonder where she’ll be putting her @rolandgarros champion’s trophy! pic.twitter.com/Ua0o1bD6mp — Tennis Canada (@TennisCanada) June 8, 2019

SYNCHRONISED CELEBRATIONS

There has to be a level of almost telepathic understanding between successful doubles players.

Men's duo Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Miez took it to new levels after overcoming home hopes Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy in the final on Court Philippe Chatrier.

After scoring the winning point, the pair fell backwards to the floor and starfished at practically the same precise moment.

If you didn't have the context, you might just have thought the powerful gusts blowing around the court over the past couple of days had got the better of them.

Krawietz et Mies dans l'histoire !



🇩🇪 En s'imposant en finale face au double français Chardy-Martin 6-2, 7-6(3), ils deviennent les premiers Allemands à remporter le titre Double Messieurs à Roland-Garros depuis 1937.https://t.co/kOEz9VbtgE | #RG19 pic.twitter.com/9DYfm9hZny — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 8, 2019