French Open diary: Bahrami delights fan with selfie before rain sets in

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    05 Jun 2019, 22:42 IST
RolandGarros - cropped
The rain poured down at Roland Garros on the second day of the French Open quarter-finals

Play at the French Open was cancelled due to bad weather on Wednesday, but Omnisport's reporter was still hard at work during the disappointing delays.

There was no Novak Djokovic or Simona Halep in sight, but Tom Webber still managed to provide an update from his daily diary in Paris.

 

SINGING IN THE RAIN

It rained for a second straight day in Paris, and it was a bit worse than the sudden downpour that forced Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal off court for an hour on Tuesday.

There was only one kind of soaking for the masses that arrived at Roland Garros, and it didn't involve taking in the atmosphere.

Hordes of drenched ticket-holders crowded under any shelter possible as they waited for the torrents to abate.

At least they had some form of entertainment provided by groups of musicians dotted around the grounds.

CLIMATE CONCERNS

Wednesday was Sustainable Development Day at Roland Garros, and a video including messages from Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Kristina Mladenovic urged watchers to help "win the race against climate change".

Of course, it's a salient topic, but the tournament organisers may well have been wishing for a change in the climate to avoid cancelling all the matches!

 

BARMY BAHRAMI

There was at least some tennis for those who arrived early enough, and Mansour Bahrami delighted one fan in particular during his over-45 legends match on the beautiful Court Simonne-Mathieu.

He and partner Fabrice Santoro took the first set against Sergi Bruguera and Goran Ivanisevic and Bahrami - who spent a lot of time running around with five tennis balls in his left hand - celebrated getting off the mark in the second by posing for a selfie for a spectator in the front row.

Unsurprisingly the match wasn't being taken too seriously, with Bruguera using his foot and Ivanisevic adding a header to a rally at the net!

Contact Us