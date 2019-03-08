Karlovic claims historic win at Indian Wells, Gunneswaran enjoys Masters debut

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 98 // 08 Mar 2019, 13:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic became the first player aged 40 and over to win an ATP Tour match since 1995 following his opening-round victory at the Indian Wells Masters.

Croatian veteran Karlovic – who celebrated his 40th birthday on February 28 – edged Matthew Ebden in straight sets on Thursday.

Karlovic became the first 40-year-old since Jimmy Connors in Halle 24 years ago to win on the Tour.

Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable ATP Masters 1000 debut against Benoit Paire.

Karlovic defying Father Time

Making his 14th Indian Wells appearance, Karlovic outlasted Ebden 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3).

Karlovic – who became the oldest ATP Tour finalist since 1977 in Pune this year – fired down 18 aces in a match lasting one hour, 49 minutes.

In his 1st match as a 40-year-old, @IvoKarlovic wins 7-6(3) 7-6(3) over @MattEbden at #BNPPO19. Karlovic improves to 388-388 in tiebreaks and 363-328 overall (1.12 tiebreaks per match). — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) March 7, 2019

Advertisement

A 2011 Indian Wells quarter-finalist, Karlovic will meet countryman Borna Coric in the second round.

Gunneswaran stuns Paire

The 29-year-old upstaged former world number 18 Paire 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 for just his second main-draw victory.

Making his first appearance in a Masters main-draw match, Gunneswaran was too good for the Frenchman as he booked a second-round clash with Nikoloz Basilashvili.

First ever Masters 1000 main draw match

First ever Masters 1000 win



A debut to remember for Prajnesh

Gunneswaran, beating Benoit Paire 7-6(5) 6-4#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/YbA5Sdyzxd — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 8, 2019

He saved five of eight break points against Paire, who had a first-serve percentage of just 38.

Giron shocks Chardy

Another qualifier Marcos Giron produced one of the biggest upsets of the day.

Giron stunned Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1) in his Masters debut on Thursday.

Qualifier quality @marcos_giron93 notches first Masters 1000 main draw win, defeating Jeremy Chardy 7-6(3) 7-6(1)#BNPPO19 pic.twitter.com/uB5zbxw8qX — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 8, 2019

Jordan Thompson will meet Dominic Thiem in the second round after surviving a three-hour marathon against Federico Delbonis 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) for his maiden Masters triumph, while Leonardo Mayer beat Reilly Opelka in straight sets.