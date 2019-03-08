×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Karlovic claims historic win at Indian Wells, Gunneswaran enjoys Masters debut

Omnisport
NEWS
News
98   //    08 Mar 2019, 13:11 IST
IvoKarlovic-cropped
Croatian veteran Ivo Karlovic

Ivo Karlovic became the first player aged 40 and over to win an ATP Tour match since 1995 following his opening-round victory at the Indian Wells Masters.

Croatian veteran Karlovic – who celebrated his 40th birthday on February 28 – edged Matthew Ebden in straight sets on Thursday.

Karlovic became the first 40-year-old since Jimmy Connors in Halle 24 years ago to win on the Tour.

Indian Prajnesh Gunneswaran, meanwhile, enjoyed a memorable ATP Masters 1000 debut against Benoit Paire.

 

Karlovic defying Father Time

Making his 14th Indian Wells appearance, Karlovic outlasted Ebden 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-3).

Karlovic – who became the oldest ATP Tour finalist since 1977 in Pune this year – fired down 18 aces in a match lasting one hour, 49 minutes.

Advertisement

A 2011 Indian Wells quarter-finalist, Karlovic will meet countryman Borna Coric in the second round.

 

Gunneswaran stuns Paire

The 29-year-old upstaged former world number 18 Paire 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 for just his second main-draw victory.

Making his first appearance in a Masters main-draw match, Gunneswaran was too good for the Frenchman as he booked a second-round clash with Nikoloz Basilashvili.

He saved five of eight break points against Paire, who had a first-serve percentage of just 38.

 

Giron shocks Chardy

Another qualifier Marcos Giron produced one of the biggest upsets of the day.

Giron stunned Jeremy Chardy 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-1) in his Masters debut on Thursday.

Jordan Thompson will meet Dominic Thiem in the second round after surviving a three-hour marathon against Federico Delbonis 6-4 6-7 (6-8) 7-6 (7-5) for his maiden Masters triumph, while Leonardo Mayer beat Reilly Opelka in straight sets.

Omnisport
NEWS
Indian Wells 2019: Men's draw analysis and predicted winners
RELATED STORY
Del Potro won't defend Indian Wells title due to injury
RELATED STORY
Indian Wells 2019: Roger Federer's projected route-to-final; Nadal showdown looms
RELATED STORY
2019 BNP Paribas Open, Indian Wells: Where to watch, Live Stream Details, TV Schedule and more
RELATED STORY
Defending champ Del Potro withdraws from Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Azarenka sets up Serena showdown at Indian Wells
RELATED STORY
Top 3 upsets by Indian tennis players in 2018
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: Prajnesh Gunneswaran one win away from main draw
RELATED STORY
Australian Open 2019: India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran attempts to upset Frances Tiafoe on his Grand Slam debut
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Azarenka notches win in the opening round
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us