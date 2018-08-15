Prinkle Singh gets the better of a fighting Bakthi Shah

Chennai, Aug 15 (PTI) Jammu & Kashmir's Prinkle Singh, the top-seed in the girls' section, overcame a mid-match slump to beat Bakthi Shah of Telangana 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 today to advance in the Adidas-MCC Junior National (under-18) clay court championship here.

After breezing through the opening set, Prinkle Singh dropped a close second set before regrouping to book a spot in the third round.

In the boys' section, Krish Patel of Gujarat caused an upset, beating No.5 seed Dipin Wadhwa of Delhi 7-6, 7-6.

Tamil Nadu players had a good outing on a rain-hit day as S M Aditya outlasted 10th-seed Divesh Gehlot of Haryana in three well-fought sets while VM Sandeep and Deepak Senthil Kumar also registered victories.

Results - Boys singles: Second round: Krish Patel (Guj) bt Dipin Wadhwa (S5) 7-6(3) 7-6(4); Rishabh Sharda (S3) bt Kabir Hans (Odisha) 6-4, 6-3; VM Sandeep (S14) bt Subash Paramasivam (TN) 6-1, 7-6(2); S M Adithya bt Divesh Gahlot (Haryana-S10) 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-2.

Ajay Malik (Har-S7) bt Aryan Ashwath Pathange (Kar) 6-1, 6-3; Nikit M Reddy (AP-S6) bt E Sukanthan (TN) 3-0 retired; Sushant Dabas (Har-S9) bt Karan Singh (Har) 6-2, 6-2; Deepak Senthil Kumar (S15) bt Nikhil Thirumale Niranjan (Kar) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4.

Rhythm Malhotra (Del-S4) bt Vansh Kapoor (Del) 7-5, 6-4; Denim Yadav (MP) bt Krishna Teja Raja (TN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Krishan Hooda (Har-S11) bt Arnav A Pathange (Kar) 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-2; Sai Karteek Reddy Ganta (TS-S13) bt S Boopathy (TN) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls singles: Second round: Prinkle Singh (1) bt Bhakti Shah 6-2, 5-7, 6-2; Tejashvi Nandakumar (Mah) bt Sharannya Vijay Gaware (Mah-S14) 6-1, 7-5; Ishita Singh (Har) bt Trisha Vinod (Kerala-S10) 6-4, 7-5; Sunskrithi Damera (TS) bt Sarvani Nagalakshmi (AP-S5) 6-0, 6-1.

Kashish Bhatia (Del) bt Reetika Grewal (Del-S15) 6-3, 6-4; Renee Singh (Raj) bt Mubashira Anjum Shaik (TS-S12) 5-7, 2-0 retired; Srujana Rayarala (TS) bt Sanya Singh (Mah-S7) 6-2, 6-3; Smirti Bhasin (TS-S8) bt Sudipta Senthil Kumar(Mah) 6-3, 6-2.

Sarah Dev (PB-S11) bt Gnanita Asapu (AP) 6-3, 6-1; Humera Shaikh (TS-3) bt Jagmeet kaur (Del) 6-1, 7-5.