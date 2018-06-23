Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne
In only his second competitive outing since last July, Andy Murray will face Stan Wawrinka in a mouthwatering Eastbourne tie.
Andy Murray will continue his comeback from injury with a tantalising first-round match against Stan Wawrinka in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.
Murray returned from almost a year on the sidelines at the Fever-Tree Championships earlier this week, impressing in a three-set defeat to Nick Kyrgios.
The former world number one duly accepted a wildcard for next week's event in Eastbourne, as he seeks to build fitness ahead of a possible grand slam comeback at Wimbledon.
However, Murray's hopes of getting plenty of match action under his belt have potentially been hit after he was drawn against fellow three-time slam champion Wawrinka in round one.
The winner of the eye-catching tie will face second seed Kyle Edmund, who was also in line to face Murray at Queen's had the latter beaten Kyrgios.
