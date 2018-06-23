Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Murray to meet Wawrinka at Eastbourne

In only his second competitive outing since last July, Andy Murray will face Stan Wawrinka in a mouthwatering Eastbourne tie.

23 Jun 2018
Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray

Andy Murray will continue his comeback from injury with a tantalising first-round match against Stan Wawrinka in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Murray returned from almost a year on the sidelines at the Fever-Tree Championships earlier this week, impressing in a three-set defeat to Nick Kyrgios.

The former world number one duly accepted a wildcard for next week's event in Eastbourne, as he seeks to build fitness ahead of a possible grand slam comeback at Wimbledon.

However, Murray's hopes of getting plenty of match action under his belt have potentially been hit after he was drawn against fellow three-time slam champion Wawrinka in round one.

The winner of the eye-catching tie will face second seed Kyle Edmund, who was also in line to face Murray at Queen's had the latter beaten Kyrgios.

 

