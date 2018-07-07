Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Nadal delights in continued improvement

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    07 Jul 2018, 23:06 IST
Rafael Nadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal celebrates his third-round win at Wimbledon

Rafael Nadal believes he is getting better with every match after easing into round four of Wimbledon.

Second seed Nadal brushed aside Alex De Minaur on Centre Court, dropping just seven games, to guarantee he will remain world number one when the tournament concludes.

"I really don't come here to hold number one. I just came here to try to do the best tournament possible," said the Spaniard.

"Of course, it is very positive to be already in the second week, winning three matches.

"I'm just happy with the way that I played during the first week. [I've played] three matches, every match has been more and more positive.

"I am playing well. It's a good start. In the second match I played so well. Today, again, I played a good match.

"[I'm] very happy for that and looking forward to keep playing well."

London has been bathed in sunshine throughout the first week of the tournament, but the heat is certainly no problem to Nadal.

"No, my tennis is not affected much. I prefer these kind of conditions because life is happier with the sun there than when is raining all the day," he added.

Beaten teenager De Minaur said: "It was definitely something special. Being able to play on Centre Court against Rafa, that's something that I will remember forever.

"That's where I want to be, playing on big courts against big players. I've got to work harder, get better, and hopefully next time I get the same opportunity I can push him harder."

