×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Osaka 'felt like a challenger' against Azarenka

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    30 May 2019, 20:58 IST
OsakaAzarenka - cropped
Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka meet at the net

Naomi Osaka revealed she "felt like a challenger" during her second-round French Open clash with Victoria Azarenka.

World number one Osaka was forced to battle back from a set and a break down for the second time in two matches at Roland Garros as she defeated former top-ranked player Azarenka 4-6 7-5 6-3.

The Japanese has won the past two grand slams, but playing an opponent who twice claimed the Australian Open in 2012 and 2013, she claimed Azarenka felt like a scalp.

"I kind of felt like a challenger," Osaka told a news conference. "I know she went to the semis here before, so obviously she has a lot more experience here.

"She won grand slams and she was number one way before I was. I'm still kind of new at this. I don't know.

"For me, I have always wanted to play her while she was at her best. I know the last time I played her, in Rome, it definitely wasn't close, so I woke up excited today.

"Then I got really nervous - and then it got better."

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova had also pushed Osaka all the way in her opening match and the 21-year-old actually felt as if she played well against Azarenka despite facing a similar result.

Advertisement

"I think, for me, I feel like I didn't dip at all during this match," Osaka said. "[Azarenka] was just playing so well.

"I was just waiting for her to get a little bit tired. I think she did towards the end of the second set and the third set. That's when I just tried to really accelerate how fast I was winning the points."

It was put to Osaka that she showed calm as she battled back, yet the player disagreed, pointing to a missed opportunity late in the match that dragged out another two games.

"I choked on this side and I almost choked over there, too," she laughed on-court. "I'm very emotional, I think."

Advertisement
Roland Garros 2019: Naomi Osaka vs Victoria Azarenka, match preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Osaka edges Azarenka in tight three-setter
RELATED STORY
Osaka again battles back to win enthralling Azarenka tussle
RELATED STORY
Osaka: First-round scare most nervous I've ever been on court
RELATED STORY
Osaka and Serena set for French Open quarters clash
RELATED STORY
Osaka survives Schmiedlova scare
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Azarenka edges Ostapenko in a tough opening round
RELATED STORY
Azarenka defeat continues Ostapenko's odd Roland Garros record
RELATED STORY
Osaka questions critics after showing fighting spirit in Stuttgart
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us