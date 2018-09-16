Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pegula to meet Parmentier in Coupe Banque Nationale final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
32   //    16 Sep 2018, 04:02 IST
Jessica Pegula - cropped
American qualifier Jessica Pegula

Pauline Parmentier stands between Jessica Pegula and her first WTA title after the American qualifier beat fifth seed Sofia Kenin to reach the Coupe Banque Nationale final.

Pegula, who is ranked 227 in the world, came from a set down to beat Kenin 4-6 6-2 6-4 as she broke her opponent five times across the match in her first three-set encounter of the tournament.

The 24-year-old had already beaten Kristyna Pliskova and second seed Petra Martic in her run to the last four and will now face eighth seed Parmentier.

"I feel pretty good physically, which has always been the number-one thing [with me]," Pegula said in quotes published on the WTA's website.

"Today, I wasn't that sore or anything. I've had some pretty good wins already, so I knew I had the chance to win the match today. I'm excited and I'm just glad I got it done today."

Parmentier had to overcome losing the first set to Heather Watson as she secured a 5-7 6-3 7-6 (7-5) victory in a contest that lasted over two and a half hours.

Parmentier is bidding for her second WTA title of the season having won the Istanbul Cup back in April.

Omnisport
NEWS
Kenin, Watson into Quebec City semis
RELATED STORY
In-form Martic cruises, Kenin reaches quarters
RELATED STORY
Puig, Martic ease through in Quebec City
RELATED STORY
Top seed Sabalenka stunned in opener, Maria and Safarova...
RELATED STORY
Puig makes flying start in Quebec City
RELATED STORY
Rapid Wozniacki downs plucky Parmentier
RELATED STORY
Parmentier rallies to avoid Bucharest exit, Arruabarrena...
RELATED STORY
Rogers Cup 2018: Johanna Konta shows the door to Victoria...
RELATED STORY
Cornet closes out Maria to finish opening round match at...
RELATED STORY
Konta puts Azarenka out of Rogers Cup with quick finish...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us