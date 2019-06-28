×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Pliskova into third Eastbourne final, Kerber gets walkover

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    28 Jun 2019, 19:48 IST
Pliskova-Cropped
Karolina Pliskova at Eastbourne

Karolina Pliskova reached her third final at the Nature Valley International with an emphatic win over Kiki Bertens, as Angelique Kerber progressed with a walkover.

A finalist in 2016 and champion in 2017, Pliskova has found Eastbourne to be a happy hunting ground again and needed just under an hour to rout Bertens.

She prevailed 6-1 6-2 in a match in which she did not face a single break point, sending an ominous warning to Kerber, the reigning Wimbledon champion, who will be fresh after being given an unexpected day off.

Her opponent Ons Jabeur was forced to withdraw with an ankle injury suffered in her quarter-final win over Alize Cornet.

Jabeur posted on Twitter: "Sorry but I had to pull out of Eastbourne semi-finals due to ankle injury of yesterday's match against Alize. 

"I hope to be ready for Wimbledon's 1st round. Thank you Eastbourne for such a great tournament."

"There has to be something in the air here, I'm so pleased with how I handled all the matches," Pliskova said after her match. 

"The score didn't show sometimes the tennis we played. I need to always play good tennis to beat Kiki, I lost to her at Wimbledon last year so I knew it was going to be tough."

On Kerber she added: "I think she's always great on grass, obviously last year she won Wimbledon so it's always super tough."

Advertisement
Classy Kerber ends Halep's hopes at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Sabalenka earns revenge by eliminating Eastbourne champion Wozniacki
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki, Kerber breeze through at Eastbourne
RELATED STORY
Wozniacki right at home in Eastbourne, Pliskova also makes progress
RELATED STORY
Auger-Aliassime gets walkover into Stuttgart final, rain halts Den Bosch semis
RELATED STORY
Kerber survives Garcia test to march on at Mallorca Open
RELATED STORY
Mallorca Open 2019: Bencic runs to final with a three-set win over Kerber
RELATED STORY
BNP Paribas Open: Bencic marches into semifinal with victory over Pliskova in three sets
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
Madrid Masters 2019: Women's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us