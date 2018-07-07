Record-breaking Federer marches on, McDonald's Wimbledon dream continues

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 14 // 07 Jul 2018, 04:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Wimbledon surprise package Mackenzie McDonald

Roger Federer broke yet another record as he eased into the fourth round, while Mackenzie McDonald's dream Wimbledon debut will continue into a second week and Alexander Zverev completed a fightback on Friday.

Defending champion Federer sauntered into the last 16 with a 6-3 7-5 6-2 win over Jan-Lennard Struff, surpassing a men's record of 175 victories on grass that he had shared with Jimmy Connors.

While it is almost taken for granted that the 20-time grand slam champion will feature in the second week at the All England Club, the same can certainly not be said of American McDonald.

The world number 103, playing in the main draw at SW19 for the first time, ousted Marin Cilic's conqueror Guido Pella 6-4 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Zverev recovered from illness to battle back and see off McDonald's compatriot Taylor Fritz 6-4 5-7 6-7 (0-7) 6-1 6-2 after the fourth seed was a set away from going out when play was suspended on Thursday due to the light.

John Isner and Gael Monfils, who beat 11th seed Sam Querrey, reached the second week for the first time, while 19-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas made history and Adrian Mannarino also progressed along with Kevin Anderson.

HT SHTS everywhere you look on Day 5 at #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/mARmSKzLUr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 6, 2018

FEDERER HAPPY TO HAVE 'FOUND A WAY'

Federer, playing his 200th Tour-level match on grass, produced yet another exhibition to see the back of the heavy-hitting Struff.

The eight-time Wimbledon champion, who will face Mannarino in round four, hit 36 winners and did not face a solitary break point in another commanding performance.

Federer made only eight unforced errors, turning on the style to stay on course for yet another major title.

He said: "I'm happy I found a way today. Some moments where it can be frustrating because you're not finding any rhythm, at times you're more reacting than playing active tennis. But it's okay. I knew that going in. I'm just very pleased that I found a way that first set, then also stayed calm in the second set, regardless that I had maybe missed opportunities."

TSITSIPAS HITS GREEK PEAK

Tsitsipas had never won a match at Wimbledon before this week, but the 19-year-old put his name in the record books by beating Italian Thomas Fabbiano 6-2 6-1 6-4.

He is the first Greek man to reach the fourth round of a major in the Open Era.

"It's an amazing feeling, and I feel very proud that I represent Greece and that all of my hard work has paid off," Tsitsipas, who will now face Isner, said.

"There is so much satisfaction. It's just such a nice feeling to be the first from your country to do so, so it's amazing."

ZVEREV HAS THE STOMACH FOR THE FIGHT

Zverev produced some three comebacks to win five-setters at the French Open and did the same again at Wimbledon.

The German got himself out of trouble to account for Fritz, losing just three games to complete the fightback after struggling with illness.

He said: "Yesterday for me it was tough to play for multiple reasons. One, I had a stomach virus. Actually after the second set when I went to the bathroom, I threw up. I had stomach pain the whole match. The night over, I didn't really eat anything.



"Second, on that, No. 1 court, I know that Wimbledon is used to be played till 9:00 [pm], past 9:00. For me, because it's such a closed court, for me the court is dark at 7:30. For me, we played in darkness for one and a half hours. That's why I couldn't really see his serve, I couldn't really break him. Neither could he. For me the most part of the second set and third set, for me we played in darkness."