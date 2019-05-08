×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ruthless Halep double bagels Kuzmova in just 44 minutes in Madrid

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    08 May 2019, 17:58 IST
SimonaHalep - cropped
Simona Halep ruthlessly dismantled Viktoria Kuzmova

Simona Halep demolished Viktoria Kuzmova as she raced into the Madrid Open quarter-finals with a ruthless double-bagel victory on Manolo Santana on Wednesday.

Former world number one Halep obliterated the unseeded Kuzmova 6-0 6-0 in just 44 minutes, dropping just six points on serve in a clinical display in the Spanish capital.

It is just the second time the two-time Madrid champion, seeded third, has pulled off a double bagel on the WTA Tour and her reward will be a last-eight clash against Ashleigh Barty or Yulia Putintseva.

Kuzmova, 20, won just 12 points in the entire match and was broken to love twice in succession in the second set as she was completely outclassed.

The Slovakian was successful with just 37 per cent of her first serves and won just six points behind it across a dismal display.

Kuzmova also committed 18 unforced errors as Halep claimed her first double bagel since sealing the Bucharest Open title against Anastasija Sevastova in July 2016.

Halep's ferocious start was unchecked by an early pause in play to close the roof due to rain, and she felt the conditions ended up benefitting her.

"[The roof] was good for me because the game was faster and I could play my best style. I think everything went very well for me today. I felt the ball, every single shot," Halep said in an on-court interview.

Advertisement

"I don't think it was [Kuzmova's] best match. Maybe she was nervous before the match a little bit. It's a big tournament and it's not easy to face the top players. I've been in that position. I played my best tennis and I felt good on court.

"I have doubles today [so] I will have to play a little bit more, but it's a good day and I've started well. To be back in the quarter-finals in this tournament means a lot to me."

Advertisement
Halep out, Kvitova dominant in Dubai
RELATED STORY
Clinical decider takes Osaka through in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Osaka enters 'zombie mode' to win in Madrid, Pliskova crashes out
RELATED STORY
Halep growing in confidence as Dubai quarters are finalised
RELATED STORY
Svitolina beaten in Madrid, Wozniacki retires with back injury
RELATED STORY
Bencic upsets Halep to reach Dubai semifinals; Kvitova wins
RELATED STORY
Madrid Open 2019 women's draw: Osaka, Kvitova, Halep and Pliskova headline jam-packed field
RELATED STORY
WTA Dubai Tennis Championships 2019, Quarter Final 2: Petra Kvitova vs Viktoria Kuzmova, Preview and Prediction
RELATED STORY
Halep and Kerber stay in hunt for title in Doha
RELATED STORY
Kvitova happy to 'fight it out', Stephens ousts Azarenka in Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us