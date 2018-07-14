Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Serena denied fairytale Wimbledon victory by classy Kerber

14 Jul 2018
Angelique Kerber the new Wimbledon champion

Angelique Kerber denied Serena Williams a fairytale eighth Wimbledon title and a shared slice of history with a straight-sets victory in the women's singles final.

Williams was aiming to match Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slam singles titles after a remarkable run just 10 months on from the birth of her first child.

However, Kerber's vintage defensive skills enabled the German to neutralise her opponent's immense power and earned the 11th seed a 6-3 6-3 victory on Centre Court for her first Wimbledon crown.

Victory caps a brilliant return to form for Kerber, who is now a three-time grand slam champion having gained revenge for her defeat to Williams in the 2016 final at the All England Club.

Kerber, who is only the second person after Williams' sister Venus to beat the American in multiple slam finals, lifted the Australian and US Open titles two years ago en route to the top of the world rankings, and is projected to move as high as fourth come Monday.

Williams will undoubtedly feel the sting of defeat, but the veteran can take great pride from her performance this fortnight, less than a year after she sustained life-threatening complications and was bedridden for six weeks following the birth of daughter Alexis Olympia.

