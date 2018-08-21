Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Struff stuns Cecchinato, Jarry reaches last 16

Omnisport
NEWS
News
20   //    21 Aug 2018, 11:02 IST
Struff-cropped
German tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff

Jan-Lennard Struff shocked fourth seed Marco Cecchinato to advance to the Winston-Salem round of 16, while Nicolas Jarry moved through.

Cecchinato failed to make it past the second round of the ATP 250 tournament, the Italian upstaged by Struff 6-3 6-4 in North Carolina on Monday.

Struff saved both break points he faced while converting two of his own to earn a last-16 showdown with Chilean 14th seed Jarry.

Jarry won his second-round match after topping Italian opponent Andreas Seppi 6-4 6-3.

American Taylor Fritz posted his 14th win of the season with a 6-1 6-4 victory against Malek Jaziri, seventh seed Filip Krajinovic awaiting in the next round.

Steve Johnson - the eighth seed - will play Tommy Paul, who beat Laslo Djere 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Australian Open quarter-finalist Tennys Sandgren accounted for Ricardas Berankis 6-4 6-3, while 2015 Winston-Salem runner-up Pierre-Hugues Herbert lost 6-2 6-3 to lucky loser Franko Skugor.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Ryan Harrison, Leonardo Mayer, Horacio Zeballos, Taro Daniel, Matteo Berrettini, Guido Andreozzi and Jaume Munar.

Meanwhile, Australian Open semi-finalist and sixth seed Hyeon Chung was leading Guillermo Garcia-Lopez 5-2 in a first-set tie-break when rain suspended proceedings.

Omnisport
NEWS
Seppi advances, Paire exits Winston-Salem
RELATED STORY
Tsitsipas makes Estoril progress after Nadal drubbing,...
RELATED STORY
Jarry halts in-form Berrettini as seeds slip in Austria
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon seeding 'good for my opponent', says Cecchinato
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018, Men's Singles Semifinal: Rafael Nadal...
RELATED STORY
The Latest: Cecchinato enjoys "best moment" of his life
RELATED STORY
Cecchinato continues dream Roland Garros run
RELATED STORY
Clay specialist Cecchinato lifts Croatia title on return...
RELATED STORY
Pella books Cecchinato meeting in Umag, Ramanathan's...
RELATED STORY
Haase humbles Rublev as Cecchinato charges on
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us