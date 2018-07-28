Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Thiem out in Hamburg on day of shocks

Omnisport
NEWS
News
108   //    28 Jul 2018, 00:30 IST
Dominic Thiem

Dominic Thiem was stunned as all three top seeds departed the German Tennis Championships at the quarter-final stage.

A strong draw was obliterated on Friday as Thiem (seeded first), Diego Schwartzman (second) and Pablo Carreno Busta (third) were all on the end of upsets at the ATP World Tour event in Hamburg.

Thiem went down in straight sets to Chilean Nicolas Jarry after a pair of tie-breaks.

Jarry had profited from a walkover against Richard Gasquet in the previous round and he outlasted the Austrian 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (9-7).

Nikoloz Basilashvili is up next for Jarry after the Georgian won 7-6 (7-3) 4-6 against Carreno Busta.

The battle of the Argentinians saw Leonardo Mayer emerge from a three-set encounter with Schwartzman, lining up a last-four clash with qualifier Jozef Kovalik, who beat Thiago Monteiro.

Elsewhere, qualifier Jurgen Zopp continued his fine run by reaching the semi-finals of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

The Estonian came from behind to defeat Facundo Bagnis 3-6 6-4 6-3, setting up a last-four meeting with Matteo Berrettini, who knocked out eighth seed Feliciano Lopez.

Roberto Bautista Agut, the only remaining seed, progressed 7-5 6-1 against Taro Daniel. He will face Laslo Djere in the last four on Saturday.

Omnisport
NEWS
