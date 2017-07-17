US Open won't influence Sharapova plans

Former world number one Maria Sharapova is taking her return to tennis gently, despite a potential grand slam comeback looming in New York.

Maria Sharapova has not set her sights on qualifying for the US Open, with her injury-punctured tennis comeback yet to take in a grand slam.

The former world number one's 15-month ban for using meldonium was still in place at the Australian Open, while she was denied a wildcard for the French Open and has not played since May's Rome Masters.

Sharapova played on US soil for the first time since her suspension over the weekend at a World Team Tennis event in San Diego. She holds a 5-3 record on the WTA Tour since returning in Stuttgart in April.

The 2006 Flushing Meadows champion is due to play in Stanford and Toronto ahead of the US Open, which she could have to reach via qualifying if not offered a main-draw wildcard - however, a return to New York will not influence the 30-year-old's plans.

"It's not something that I think about; it's not part of my job," Sharapova said.

"Just because I have to be realistic that I haven't played in a long time.

"With the injury, it was almost like a two-year break for me.

"The importance and significance of every tournament is much more in my mind than what I can or cannot do at the US Open."

Sharapova won her women's doubles match at the La Costa Resort and Spa, but was beaten 5-3 by Shelby Rogers in singles action.

"This [World Team Tennis] was a great little addition to my schedule," Sharapova said.

"I hadn't actually planned on playing World Team Tennis but I just thought I could use the bonus matches as I like to call them. Play in front of the crowds and come back to places that I've competed at before."