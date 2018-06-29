Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Wimbledon 2018: Yuki finds Fabbiano in opener, 6 Indians in doubles

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News
94   //    29 Jun 2018, 18:54 IST

Yuki Bhambri in action
Yuki Bhambri in action

London, June 29 (PTI) India's top singles player Yuki Bhambri was today drawn to meet old nemesis Thomas Fabbiano in his Wimbledon opener and as many as six Indians will feature in the doubles main draw at the grass court Major.

Bhambri has clashed with the Italian thrice but does not have encouraging results, having lost to him on all occasions.

The last time they met was at the Nottingham Challenger event in 2017. In fact, Yuki, ranked 85th, has managed to take only a set from Fabbiano, ranked 121, but the Indian is in tremendous form and is keen to change the stats.

"It's difficult one. Hope, I can change the result this time," Yuki said talking to PTI.

In the doubles, probably for the first time, six players are featuring in the men's doubles with Grand Slam debutants Vishnu Vardhan and Sriram Balaji to open their campaign against Wesley Koolhof and Marcus Daniell.

Rohan Bopanna and his French partner Edouard Roger-Vasselin, seeded 12th, are up against Alex De Minaur and John Millman.

Purav Raja and Fabrice Martin will take on Dusan Lajovic and Mirza Basic.

The left-handed Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, playing at Wimbledon for the second year in a row, with American partner Austin Krajicek, have been drawn to meet Sander Arends and Matwe Middelkoop.

Divij Sharan and his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak will take on Radu Albot and Malek Jaziri

2018 Wimbledon Championship Vishnu Vardhan Yuki Bhambri
Surbiton Challenger 2018: Yuki Bhambri goes down fighting...
RELATED STORY
Surbiton Challenger 2018: Yuki Bhambri works hard to...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri becomes first Indian male...
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon 2018: Ankita Raina crashes out, Vardhan and...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Rohan Bopanna exits French Open;...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri-Divij Sharan to face Purav...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Yuki Bhambri in the main draw of Roland...
RELATED STORY
ATP Rankings: Prajnesh Gunneswaran jumps 17 places,...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Indian campaign ends in mixed doubles,...
RELATED STORY
Indian tennis round-up: Yuki Bhambri makes early exit at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us