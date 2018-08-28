Astros pull away late to beat Athletics, extend AL West lead

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 21 // 28 Aug 2018, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Alex Bregman

The Houston Astros used two big innings to pull away for an 11-4 win over the Oakland Athletics in MLB on Monday.

Houston turned a 4-0 deficit into a one-run lead when they recorded seven hits and plated five runs in the bottom of the third inning.

The Astros carried that 5-4 advantage into the eighth.

Then, infielder Alex Bregman hit an opposite field, three-run homer that barely cleared the fence and Tyler White followed with a three-run shot of his own to push Houston's lead to seven.

Bregman and White both finished the game with four RBIs a piece. Houston ace Gerrit Cole allowed four runs in six innings on the mound to pick up the victory. Astros reliever Joe Smith pitched a scoreless ninth inning to secure the win.

Brett Anderson was charged with the loss after he lasted 2.2 innings on the mound and allowed five runs. Marcus Semien and Matt Chapman both tallied two RBIs in the losing effort.

The Astros moved to 81-50 this year and extended their lead in the American League West to 2.5 games with the win. The A's fell to 79-53.

MANCINI MAGIC

Orioles designated hitter Trey Mancini tallied five RBIs and scored two runs against the Blue Jays. Baltimore came out on top 7-0.

STANTON SLUMPS

Giancarlo Stanton went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Yankees' 6-2 loss to the White Sox.

CONFORTO HOMERS

Mets outfielder Michael Conforto crushed a home run to deep center field off Cubs starter Jon Lester in the second inning.

MONDAY'S RESULTS

Baltimore Orioles 7-0 Toronto Blue Jays

Chicago White Sox 6-2 New York Yankees

Washington Nationals 5-3 Philadelphia Phillies

Chicago Cubs 7-4 New York Mets

Houston Astros 11-4 Oakland Athletics

San Francisco Giants 2-0 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Angels 10-7 Colorado Rockies

METS AT CUBS

New York and Chicago will continue their series at Wrigley Field on Tuesday in a game that could turn into a pitcher's duel. Ace Jacob deGrom is set to take the mound for the Mets while Cole Hamels will start for the Cubs. Hamels has registered a 4-0 record with a 0.79 ERA in four starts since he was acquired by Chicago before the trade deadline.