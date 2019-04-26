×
Bauer leads Indians past Astros

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    26 Apr 2019, 11:08 IST
Bauer-Trevor-USNews-042619-ftr-getty
Trevor Bauer

Trevor Bauer was superb in the Cleveland Indians' 2-1 MLB win over the Houston Astros on Thursday.

Bauer –  the 2011 number three pick – tossed eight innings of four-hit, one-run ball while striking out three against the Astros.

The only run he allowed came on a moon-shot of a home run off the bat of George Springer.

But, other than that one hanging slider, Bauer was very tough to hit as he always has been when starting against Houston.

In nine career starts against the Astros, he is now 8-0 with a 2.89 ERA.

His former college team-mate Gerrit Cole, who went first in the 2011 draft, was also very good as he allowed just two runs in seven innings while striking out 10.

Cole was handed a tough luck loss though and is now 1-4 on the season.

In Cole's four losses, Houston have scored a combined seven runs. They have scored three runs or less in four of his six outings this season.

 

Smith sparks Marlins

Caleb Smith has been sneaky good for the Miami Marlins this year. He allowed just one run in six innings of work in a 3-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Smith has a 2.17 ERA in 29 innings this season.

Zack Greinke tossed seven shut-out innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks blanked the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-0.

 

Cabrera has forgettable game

Miguel Cabrera went 0 for four with two strikeouts in the Detroit Tigers' 7-3 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

 

Nick says no!

Nick Williams made an awesome throw to catch a runner at home.

 

Thursday's results

Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 Pittsburgh Pirates
Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 Chicago Cubs
Cincinnati Reds 4-2 Atlanta Braves
Miami Marlins 3-1 Philadelphia Phillies
Boston Red Sox 7-3 Detroit Tigers
Cleveland Indians 2-1 Houston Astros
Los Angeles Angels 11-5 New York Yankees
Seattle Mariners 14-2 Texas Rangers

 

Yankees at Giants

You do not see pitching matchups like this one often. It is power lefty against power lefty as James Paxton (2-2, 3.10 ERA) takes on Madison Bumgarner (1-3, 3.66). That is good enough reason to watch the Yankees against the San Francisco Giants.

