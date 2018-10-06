×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Braves, Dodgers tweak starting lineups for Game 2 of NLDS

Associated Press
NEWS
News
4   //    06 Oct 2018, 04:51 IST
AP Image

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right fielder Yasiel Puig will be hitting fifth in the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves.

The Cuban slugger moved up two spots on Friday night after hitting seventh in a 6-0 victory in Game 1 at Dodger Stadium. Puig was 0 for 3 with two strikeouts and a walk on Thursday night. He also scored a run.

Manager Dave Roberts moved catcher Yasmani Grandal to eighth after he went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts hitting in the fifth spot in Game 1.

The Dodgers kept their lineup intact in facing their second straight right-hander. Anibal Sanchez started for the Braves on Friday after righty Mike Foltynewicz made his postseason debut in Game 1.

Left fielder Joc Pederson leads off for Los Angeles, followed by third baseman Justin Turner, first baseman Max Muncy — who hit a three-run homer in Game 1 — and shortstop Manny Machado. After Puig, center fielder Cody Bellinger, second baseman Enrique Hernandez, Grandal and pitcher Clayton Kershaw round out the order.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker made just one lineup change, inserting Kurt Suzuki at catcher in place of Tyler Flowers, who struck out in his first three at-bats before singling in the ninth. Suzuki will hit in the same fifth spot that Flowers did.

The Braves outhit the Dodgers 6-5 in Game 1, but Atlanta only had singles. Besides Muncy, the Dodgers got homers from Pederson and Hernandez.

Left fielder Ronald Acuna Jr., third baseman Johan Camargo and first baseman Freddie Freeman were the top three for the Braves. Right fielder Nick Markakis was hitting cleanup, followed by Suzuki, second baseman Ozzie Albies, center fielder Ender Inciarte, shortstop Charlie Culberson and Sanchez.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
RELATED STORY
Dodgers to start Ryu in Game 1 of NLDS against Braves
RELATED STORY
NL East champ Braves drop finale, wait for NL West champ
RELATED STORY
Nola, Hernandez lead Phillies past Braves 3-0
RELATED STORY
LEADING OFF: Brewers go bullpen, Dodgers send out Ryu
RELATED STORY
Baby Braves blanked in Atlanta's 1st playoff game since 2013
RELATED STORY
Dodgers blank Braves in game one of NLDS
RELATED STORY
Tiebreakers have been perilous for Dodgers
RELATED STORY
Braves' Newcomb has no-hitter thru 8 innings vs Dodgers
RELATED STORY
A look at all 16 potential World Series matchups
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us