Cora announces he won't visit White House with Red Sox

Alex Cora

Alex Cora announced he would not be joining the Boston Red Sox for their trip to the White House.

The World Series-winning manager, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, said he will be skipping the event.

"Puerto Rico is very important to me. During the winter I spent a lot of time back home, visiting my family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting," he wrote in a letter to the El Nuevo Dia.

"Some people still lack basic necessities, others remain without electricity and many homes and schools are in pretty bad shape almost a year and a half after Hurricane Maria struck.

"Even though the United States Government has helped, there's still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality. I've used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don't feel comfortable celebrating in the White House."

Boston were originally scheduled to visit the White House on February 15, but the trip was postponed.

Cora had previously planned to go, but then reconsidered in January.

He said his final decision was made "after a long process of reflection, consideration and understanding from my loved ones".