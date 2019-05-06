×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Cora announces he won't visit White House with Red Sox

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    06 May 2019, 05:30 IST
cora-alex-05052019-getty-ftr.jpg
Alex Cora

Alex Cora announced he would not be joining the Boston Red Sox for their trip to the White House.

The World Series-winning manager, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, said he will be skipping the event.

"Puerto Rico is very important to me. During the winter I spent a lot of time back home, visiting my family and friends. Unfortunately, we are still struggling, still fighting," he wrote in a letter to the El Nuevo Dia.

"Some people still lack basic necessities, others remain without electricity and many homes and schools are in pretty bad shape almost a year and a half after Hurricane Maria struck.

"Even though the United States Government has helped, there's still a long road ahead and that is OUR reality. I've used my voice on many occasions so that Puerto Ricans are not forgotten and my absence [from the White House] is no different. As such, at this moment, I don't feel comfortable celebrating in the White House."

Boston were originally scheduled to visit the White House on February 15, but the trip was postponed.

Cora had previously planned to go, but then reconsidered in January.

He said his final decision was made "after a long process of reflection, consideration and understanding from my loved ones".

Advertisement
Stanley Cup champion Capitals to visit Trump at White House
RELATED STORY
Defending World Series champion Red Sox on repeat for 2018
RELATED STORY
Marte has 2 HRs, 5 RBIs, Diamondbacks rout Red Sox 15-8
RELATED STORY
Devers error precedes walk-off homer for White Sox
RELATED STORY
Narvaez, Bruce homer as Mariners beat Red Sox 10-8
RELATED STORY
Fiers, 3 A's relievers shut down Red Sox for 1-0 win
RELATED STORY
Laureano nails another Red Sox runner, Athletics win 7-3
RELATED STORY
Bruce hits first homer as Mariners batter Red Sox 6-5
RELATED STORY
Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 80 games for HGH
RELATED STORY
Brewers hold off Rockies, Porcello leads Red Sox to win
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us