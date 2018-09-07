Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Cubs come back to beat Nationals 6-4 in 10 innings

Associated Press
NEWS
News
17   //    07 Sep 2018, 11:21 IST
AP Image

WASHINGTON (AP) — With so much attention focused on Daniel Murphy's return to Washington for the first time since he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, it was his in-game replacement — David Bote — who once again tormented the Nationals.

Bote had a pinch-hit RBI double and scored in the 10th inning as the Cubs came back to beat the Nationals 6-4 on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series.

Bote, who hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over Washington on Aug. 12 at Wrigley Field, knocked a 100 mph fastball from Jimmy Cordero (1-2) into right field to score Albert Almora Jr. Bote came home on a single by pinch-hitter Taylor Davis.

Bote, who finished the game at second base, was certain Nats fans hadn't forgotten what he did in Chicago last month.

"I heard the boos today," Bote said. "I love it. It's fun. You love to be part of that."

Murphy went 1 for 5 with a strikeout during his first game in Washington since he was dealt to the Cubs on Aug 21.

While Chicago has the best record in the National League and leads the NL Central by 4½ games over Milwaukee, manager Joe Maddon is still looking to tighten up some things and admits he becomes a perfectionist at times.

"We've got to work better at-bats," Maddon said. "I'm talking about October, I'm not just talking about Sept. 6. I love the fight, tremendous fight, but there's little things now that have held us back in the past that I don't want to see hold us back now."

Washington has lost three straight to fall to 69-72. The Nationals are three games under .500 for the first time since April 30.

Pedro Strop (5-1) pitched a scoreless ninth, and Jesse Chavez earned his third save.

Washington took a 3-2 lead in the fourth when Mark Reynolds belted his 13th homer of the season, a two-run shot to left field.

Murphy scored on Ben Zobrist's sacrifice fly to tie it at 3 in the fifth.

Spencer Kieboom had a career-high three hits for Washington.

Stephen Strasburg pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Nationals, allowing six hits while walking three and striking out six. He gave up three runs, two earned, while throwing 111 pitches — his most since tossing a season-high 115 on May 20.

SUPPORTING MARTINEZ

Despite being traded away, Murphy had nothing but positives to say about Nationals manager Dave Martinez.

"I thought that in the midst of a lot of trials he was always positive," Murphy said. "I thought we always played hard for him, which I think is a reflection of the manager. I wish I would have been able to play more for him. I wish I would have been able to (play) better for him."

FORMER TEAMMATES

Strasburg and Murphy were teammates from 2016 until last month, and in that time the Nationals pitcher tried to learn a thing or two about hitting from the 2015 NLCS MVP. "Yeah, he talks a lot about hitting, so I eavesdropped on him for a few years," Strasburg said. "So, kind of knew what he was trying to do and have him avoid trying to barrel the ball."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cubs: Maddon said OF Kyle Schwarber (back) is day to day. Schwarber left Wednesday's game after hitting his 25th home run. He pinch-hit in the sixth Thursday, reaching on a walk. ... RHP Brandon Morrow (right biceps inflammation) will throw from the mound Sunday, but his long-term plan is still uncertain. "Every time he does something we have to evaluate it afterwards and make sure everything is well," Maddon said. "That's where it's at right now."

Nationals: 1B Ryan Zimmerman was rested and then used as a pinch-hitter in the ninth.

UP NEXT

Cubs: LHP Jon Lester (15-5, 3.53 ERA) will start in Washington for the first time since the 2017 NL Division Series. Lester is 2-2 with a 4.25 ERA in seven career starts against the Nationals.

Nationals: RHP Joe Ross makes his season debut and first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in July 2017. Ross is 0-2 with a 3.44 ERA in three career starts versus the Cubs.

Topics you might be interested in:
Major League Baseball
Associated Press
NEWS
Zimmerman 2 HRs off shaky Lester, Nationals trounce Cubs 9-4
RELATED STORY
Bote's grand slam in 9th lifts Cubs over Nationals 4-3
RELATED STORY
Bote homers as Cubs beat Reds 3-2 in 10 innings
RELATED STORY
Heyward's single, Rizzo's walk lift Cubs over Nationals 3-2
RELATED STORY
Cubs back in 1st place, beat Brewers 7-2 in 11 innings
RELATED STORY
Cubs acquire 2B Murphy in trade with Nationals
RELATED STORY
Bryant has 2 hits in return from DL, Cubs beat Phillies
RELATED STORY
Cubs strike out 24 times, but beat Mets 7-1 in 14 innings
RELATED STORY
Cubs capitalize, bounce back from tough loss to beat Giants
RELATED STORY
Adams homers twice, Cardinals hold off Nationals 7-6
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us