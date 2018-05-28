Indians top Astros in 14 innings as Cole-Bauer duel turns into marathon
The Cleveland Indians won a thriller against the Houston Astros in MLB.
Gerrit Cole and Trevor Bauer pitched well in their much-anticipated grudge match in MLB on Sunday.
Yet in the end, unheralded outfielder Greg Allen emerged as the hero with a walk-off home run in the 14th inning to give the Cleveland Indians a 10-9 win over the Houston Astros.
While Allen's first home run of the season provided the thrilling finish, earlier in the game Cole and Bauer gave fans the pitcher's duel many had expected.
Cole yielded three runs in seven innings of work, striking out eight. Bauer was even better through seven, striking out 13 and giving up only two runs. But Bauer got the hook with one out in the eighth after giving up hits to Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve. The bullpen then gave up four more hits in the inning, including a three-run shot by Evan Gattis, as Houston put six runs on the board.
The Indians' bullpen proved equally inept, giving up five runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game into extra innings. Both teams scored a run in the 13th, setting the stage for Allen's heroics.
GATTIS IN FORM
Gattis hit a pair of home runs and drove in four in the loss to the Indians.
STANTON STRUGGLES
Giancarlo Stanton put on a golden sombrero at Yankee Stadium, striking out in all four plate appearances and stranding six runners.
GONZALEZ GOES DEEP
Carlos Gonzalez crushed a pitch 461 feet into the third deck at Coors Field. It was his 1,300th career hit.
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
Atlanta Braves 7-1 Boston Red Sox
New York Yankees 3-1 Los Angeles Angels
Cleveland Indians 10-9 Houston Astros
Detroit Tigers 3-2 Chicago White Sox
Washington Nationals 5-2 Miami Marlins
Tampa Bay Rays 8-3 Baltimore Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Philadelphia Phillies
St Louis Cardinals 6-4 Pittsburgh Pirates
Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 New York Mets
Kansas City Royals 5-3 Texas Rangers
Colorado Rockies 8-2 Cincinnati Reds
Oakland Athletics 2-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Seattle Mariners 3-1 Minnesota Twins
Los Angeles Dodgers 6-1 San Diego Padres
Chicago Cubs 8-3 San Francisco Giants
CARDINALS AT BREWERS
The Brewers are the surprise leaders in the NL Central, and the second-placed Cardinals are trying to keep pace. Cards rigthty Luke Weaver (3-4, 4.31 ERA) has had three good outings since a rocky patch of starts in late April and early May. Left-hander Brent Suter (4-3, 4.56 ERA) gets the ball for the Brewers.