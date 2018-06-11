Maddon unsure if Darvish will return before All-Star break

The Chicago Cubs are unsure just when pitcher Yu Darvish will be ready to return.

Chicago manager Joe Maddon said the Cubs are being conservative in bringing Yu Darvish back from the disabled list and he is not sure if the pitcher will return before the All-Star break.

Darvish has not pitched since May 20 because of triceps inflammation and he was placed on the DL retroactive to May 23. He has played catch several times in the past week, and is scheduled to throw again on Monday.

But when asked if the right-hander would return before the break, Maddon offered a frank answer.

"I don't know," Maddon said (via The Athletic.) "He's feeling better. He's going to throw again tomorrow and we're just going to keep building off of it."

Darvish has struggled in his first season with the Cubs, after signing a six-year, $126million deal in the offseason, going 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA.

Maddon noted the team just want to be cautious with the 31-year-old pitcher, who has a history of arm troubles.

"I think we tend to be a little bit more on the conservative side - everybody does, not just us," Maddon said.

"Everything is so scrutinised. If in fact you permit somebody to come back too quickly and then all of a sudden [he gets hurt again], you're going to get heavily criticised for it."