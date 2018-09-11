Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Marlins-Mets rained out; doubleheader Wednesday

Associated Press
12   //    11 Sep 2018, 02:38 IST
AP Image

NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the Miami Marlins and Mets scheduled for Monday night has been postponed because of the rain, again delaying the next start for New York ace Jacob deGrom.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Wednesday starting at 4:10 p.m.

DeGrom, with a major league-leading 1.68 ERA and an 8-8 record after 28 starts, had been set to start Sunday at Citi Field against Philadelphia. But the Mets scratched the NL Cy Young Award contender because of rainy weather before a 6-4 win over the Phillies, and instead had ready to pitch Monday. He's now scheduled to start Tuesday night against the Marlins and on Sunday at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox.

DeGrom has made 25 consecutive starts overall allowing three runs or fewer, tying the major league record set by King Cole of the 1910 Chicago Cubs.

The Marlins were rained out for the second straight day. They were postponed Sunday at Pittsburgh.

This game was called four hours before it was supposed to begin. It had been raining all day in the New York area and more wet weather was forecast into the middle of the week.

This was the 50th weather-related postponement in the majors this season. There were 39 for all of last year.

Associated Press
NEWS
