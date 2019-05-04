MLB wrap: Rhys Hoskins' power hits franchise heights as Philadelphia take charge

Rhys Hoskins

Rhys Hoskins smashed a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Washington Nationals 4-2.

It's a second-straight win for the NL-East leaders, and a fifth in six games, as they hold a two-and-a-half game margin on the New York Mets.

Hoskins has played a huge role in the team's success this season, having been picked up in the fifth round back in 2014, and went two for three with that home run and recorded three RBI's.

He now has 10 home runs in his first 31 games this season, becoming the fastest player to reach that mark since Chase Utley in 2009 when he did it in 30. Raul Ibanez also did it in 31 games during the same season.

The emerging superstar is batting .288 with a .415 on-base percentage on the season, and is a big part of why the Phillies are amongst the top 10 in multiple offensive categories as a team.

After a bit of a sophomore slump in 2018 in which he batted .246, Hoskins has both maintained his power and increased his OBP and batting average this season. The Phillies added Bryce Harper to be the cornerstone of the franchise for the next 13 years, but the team may have had one all along in Hoskins, and consequently possess two stars.



Rhys Hoskins is the fastest #Phillies player to 10 homers (31 games) since 2009 when Chase Utley hit his 10th homer in his 30th game and Raul Ibanez hit No. 10 in Game 31. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) May 4, 2019

HENDRICKS THROWS SHUTOUT IN CUBS WIN

Kyle Hendricks was the definition of efficient in the Cubs' 4-0 win over the Cardinals. He tossed a complete-game shutout while throwing just 81 pitches.

Athletics catcher Josh Phegley had a career night in a 14-1 win over the Pirates. He had his first ever four-hit game, his second two-homer game (2014) and eight RBIs to go with it.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits, no walks and striking out eight in a 7-0 win over the Orioles.

Royals right fielder Jorge Soler went three-for-three with a home run and two RBIs, but Kansas City lost to the Tigers 4-3.

Reds second baseman Derek Dietrich went three-for-four with two home runs and six RBIs in Cincinnati's 12-11 loss to the Giants.

Gary Sanchez went three-for-four with two home runs in the Yankees' 6-3 win over the Twins.



GARCIA INEFFICIENT IN CHICAGO LOSS

White Sox outfielder Leury Garcia went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in Chicago's 6-1 loss to the Red Sox.



NAQUIN WALKS-OFF

The Indians defeated the Mariners 2-1 by virtue of a Tyler Naquin walk-off single.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Chicago Cubs 4-0 St. Louis Cardinals

Tampa Bay Rays 7-0 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 6-3 Minnesota Twins

Philadelphia Phillies 4-2 Washington Nationals

Oakland Athletics 14-1 Pittsburgh Pirates

Atlanta Braves 7-2 Miami Marlins

Detroit Tigers 4-3 Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Indians 2-1 Seattle Mariners

San Francisco Giants 12-11 Cincinnati Reds

Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 Texas Rangers

Boston Red Sox 6-1 Chicago White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 New York Mets

Arizona Diamondbacks 10-9 Colorado Rockies

L.A. Dodgers 4-3 San Diego Padres



DIAMONDBACKS AT ROCKIES

The Rockies have cooled off a bit after winning 10 from 12 towards the end of May and have since lost four of their past six games, including a 10-9 defeat to Arizona on Friday. But they have Kyle Freeland (2-4, 4.81 ERA) on the mound and with his career record at home (17-11, 3.19 ERA), Colorado will be looking to get back to winning ways. Luke Weaver (2-1, 3.73) will pitch for the Diamondbacks.