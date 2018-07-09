Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Odorizzi, 3 homers lift Twins to sweep of Orioles

Associated Press
NEWS
News
11   //    09 Jul 2018, 02:55 IST
AP Image

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jake Odorizzi pitched six scoreless innings and Mitch Garver, Eduardo Escobar and Brian Dozier homered as the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory on Sunday.

Odorizzi (4-6) turned in his third consecutive strong outing, allowing just five hits and a walk while striking out five. In his last three starts, he's allowed just two earned runs over 17 innings.

Baltimore's Chris Davis homered off reliever Matt Magill with two outs in the ninth to break up the shutout.

Orioles starter Alex Cobb (2-11), Odorizzi's former teammate in Tampa Bay, kept the Twins at bay for the first four innings but still ended up taking the loss. That ties him with Kansas City's Jason Hammel for the most in the major leagues.

Garver broke up a scoreless game with a two-run homer in the fifth. After Max Kepler drew a leadoff walk, Garver worked the count full, then slammed a Cobb fastball and drove it high and deep down the left-field line. The ball curled just inside the foul pole for Garver's fourth home run of the season and a 2-0 Twins lead.

The Twins took command with an eight-run sixth. Dozier led off with a double and Eduardo Escobar followed with a 426-foot home run onto the plaza in right field for his 14th homer of the season.

Minnesota strung together four singles and an error to score three more runs before Dozier capped the inning with a three-run shot to the second deck in left-center off reliever Ryan Meisinger.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Buck Showalter said that RHP Chris Tillman, who has been on the DL since May 11 with a strained lower back, is expected to make a minor-league rehab start on Tuesday at Class A Frederick.

Twins: 1B Joe Mauer got the day off. The 35-year-old had started the last six games, and with the Twins not getting a day off until the All-Star break manager Paul Molitor said he was looking for a good spot to give Mauer a break.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore hosts the Yankees for a doubleheader on Monday afternoon. The Orioles have not yet named a starter for the opener, while rookie RHP Yefry Ramirez (0-2, 2.51 ERA) will start the second game.

Twins: Minnesota's homestand continues with a three-game series against the Royals. RHP Jose Berrios (8-7, 3.54) will start the opener for the Twins.

Major League Baseball
Thames homers as Brewers down Twins 2-0
RELATED STORY
Odorizzi, Escobar lead Twins past Cardinals, 7-1
RELATED STORY
Lindor's pair of homers leads Indians past Twins 9-8
RELATED STORY
Morrison's two-run single sends Twins past Brewers 3-1
RELATED STORY
Kepler, Lynn lead Twins past Orioles 6-2
RELATED STORY
Yankees finish off sweep of Mariners with 4-3 victory
RELATED STORY
Dodgers hit 7 homers in 8-7 win over Mets
RELATED STORY
Mariners complete 4-game sweep of Orioles with 4-2 victory
RELATED STORY
Orioles hit 4 HRs, beat Angels 8-2 to end 7-game skid
RELATED STORY
Slegers, Twins rebound from rough road trip to top O's 5-2
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us