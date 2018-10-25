Red Sox take 2-0 lead over Dodgers in World Series

The Boston Red Sox put themselves in a commanding position after winning game two of the World Series 4-2 at Fenway Park on Wednesday.

Boston won again as they earned a 2-0 lead in the MLB showdown midweek – Los Angeles digging themselves a giant hole.

Red Sox ace David Price claimed the victory for Boston after he fired six innings of two-run ball. This is just the second playoff win of his career, but it is also his second in succession.

Boston had the second-best road record in baseball and will now head to Dodgers Stadium for games three through five.

The Dodgers gave up more home runs, extra-base hits, a better batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage at home in 2018. The Red Sox's pitching staff posted almost identical numbers on the road as at home.

Los Angeles are in a really bad position heading into game three.

Two-out terrors

This is just downright weird at this point. The Red Sox are hitting ridiculously well with two outs in the postseason and there is more than one stat to back that up.

Take game two on Wednesday. The Red Sox scored their first run of the game in the second inning with two outs when Ian Kinsler drove in Xander Bogaerts with a double. Then, in the fifth inning, Boston had five batters reach base in a row and scored three runs to take a 4-2 lead after Hyun-Jin Ryu retired the first two batters of the inning.

Boston have now scored 36 of their 68 runs this postseason with two outs. That is 53 per cent. The Red Sox are now batting .410 (16 for 39) with runners in scoring position and two outs this postseason. This is getting slightly ridiculous.

Tightest of zones

Yes, the game is supposed to get harder rather than easier at the highest level in baseball, but this is borderline crazy. Tim Timmons and Kerwin Danley have been behind the plate in game one and two of the World Series and the game has crawled because of it.

Of course, pitchers in this series could have walked less batters and thrown more strikes, but there have been so many borderline calls in this series that have gone for balls and resulted in free bases that it is getting annoying. Yes, pitchers could come in a little bit more, but the zones have been way too tight through two games.

Misaligned

While the Dodgers' defensive "mistakes" may have been a bit overstated in game one, they were glaringly clear in the second fixture and most of the problems came from one inning and one player — Yasiel Puig.

Fenway Park is weird. The dimensions are different all over the place and it is hard to judge just where to play but Puig completely miscalculated where he needed to be in the fifth inning midweek. According to MLB, Puig was playing 319 feet away from home plate in right field in the fifth inning. With two outs, Christian Vazquez singled to right on a ball that would have been caught if he had been aligned closer to the plate. Puig played 292 feet away from home on average this season.

Four batters later, Puig let a line drive off the bat of J.D. Martinez fall in front of him, which allowed two runs to score and gave the Red Sox a 4-2 lead. Puig could have prevented those runs, but he was simply in the wrong place. Los Angeles probably cannot wait to get back to Chavez Ravine.