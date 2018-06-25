Reds rally to complete four-game sweep of Cubs

The Cincinnati Reds came from behind against the Chicago Cubs to continue their MLB winning streak.

Joey Votto

The Reds trailed the Chicago Cubs 5-1 through six innings, but Cincinnati still managed to extend their winning streak to seven games in MLB on Sunday.

The Reds scored seven runs in the seventh to pull out an 8-6 victory over Chicago. With the win, Cincinnati completed a four-game sweep of the Cubs for the first time since 1983.

Jose Peraza began the Reds' comeback with an RBI single and Jesse Winker followed with a three-run homer one batter later.

Tucker Barnhart then knocked in a run with a single and Joey Votto put the Reds in front with a run-scoring double.

Cincinnati added another run on a walk by Peraza in his second at-bat of the frame.

"We've never quit," Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said after the game (via ESPN). "We've always battled. It's Major League Baseball. You better keep playing for nine innings."

Votto tallied three hits in the game. Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward each recorded two RBIs for the Cubs.

The win moved the Reds to 32-45 this year while Chicago fell to 42-33.

SALE STARS

Chris Sale pitched seven shut-out innings, struck out 13 and allowed just four hits in Boston's 5-0 victory over the Mariners.

Chris Sale was pumping by opposing hitters in the 7th inning.



Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/AveKTKeSW1 — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2018

Twins starter Jose Berrios also threw seven scoreless innings and struck out 12 in his team's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

BAD BOYD, REYES GOES HITLESS

Tigers pitcher Matthew Boyd surrendered eight hits and six runs in three innings on the mound against the Indians. Cleveland won 12-2.

Jose Reyes went 0 for five and was the only Mets' starting position player to not reach base in their 8-7 11-inning loss to the Dodgers.

BRILLIANT BAUERS

Rays first baseman Jake Bauers walked it off against the Yankees in the 12th inning, completing a three-game sweep.

Astros infielder Yuli Gurriel sent a pitch over the left field fence for a grand slam in the second inning against the Royals. Houston went on to win the game 11-2.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

Boston Red Sox 5-0 Seattle Mariners

Cincinnati Reds 8-6 Chicago Cubs

Cleveland Indians 12-2 Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles Dodgers 8-7 New York Mets

Tampa Bay Rays 7-6 New York Yankees

Atlanta Braves 7-3 Baltimore Orioles

Arizona Diamondbacks 3-0 Pittsburgh Pirates

Chicago White Sox 10-3 Oakland Athletics

Houston Astros 11-3 Kansas City Royals

St Louis Cardinals 8-2 Milwaukee Brewers

Minnesota Twins 2-0 Texas Rangers

Miami Marlins 8-5 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 3-2 San Diego Padres

Toronto Blue Jays 7-6 Los Angeles Angels

Washington Nationals 8-6 Philadelphia Phillies

CUBS AT DODGERS

The last two National League champions will meet again in a four-game series beginning Monday in Los Angeles. Chicago topped Los Angeles to advance to the World Series in 2016. The Dodgers returned the favour with a victory over the Cubs in the NLCS one year later. Chicago topped Los Angeles in two of the three games in the teams' series last week.