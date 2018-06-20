Trout stays hot, Angels hold on for 5-4 win over Arizona

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — There is never a June gloom for Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout.

Trout drove in two runs, Kole Calhoun and Ian Kinsler added solo homers and the Angels held on for a 5-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night.

Trout continued his torrid hitting in June by slapping a sharp first-pitch single to left-center with the bases loaded in the fifth inning, and a throwing error by Jarrod Dyson allowing Kinsler to score as the Angels took a 4-2 lead.

"We have to be more than Mike, but believe me, that's a situation we love to have him swing the bat," Angels manager Mike Scioscia said.

Trout went 1 for 1 with two walks, improving to .448 (26 for 58) this month. His career average of .358 in June is the best by an active player in any month with at least 400 plate appearances, and Trout has hit safely in eight straight games.

"This is not an easy game and this guy makes it look easier and easier every year, so it's a special talent that we're not going to see too many times, so enjoy it now," Calhoun said.

Asked if he had an explanation for Trout's tendency to thrive in June, Calhoun joked, "It must be his favorite month."

Matt Koch (5-4) hit two batters to help load the bases for Trout, who has 10 walks in his last five games. Koch allowed five runs in 5 2/3 innings to end his streak of four straight starts without a loss.

"It just slipped away from him. To stop this team, you got to limit the baserunners before Mike Trout, and he didn't do that," Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run homer in the ninth, but Blake Parker got Jake Lamb to line out to left for the third out and end a three-game losing streak.

Cam Bedrosian (4-1) got the win as the struggling Angels bullpen delivered, with Parker getting his eighth save despite giving up Goldschmidt's 16th home run.

Angels right-hander Felix Pena gave up one run, two hits and three walks in four innings in his first major league start, while striking out six.

Kinsler hit his 48th career leadoff homer, fourth all-time. Calhoun clubbed his second home run of the season in the sixth inning.

COMEBACK CALHOUN

Buoyed by his first homer since opening day, Calhoun went 2 for 3. He is 3 for 7 in two games since returning from the disabled list because of a strained right oblique muscle. Calhoun had been hitting .145 prior to the injury.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Archie Bradley has been hindered because of a cracked fingernail on his right index finger, limiting his ability to throw curveballs. Bradley does not expect the nail will heal this season after cracking it during spring training.

Angels: CF Chris Young left the game after the seventh inning because of a hamstring injury.

ROSTER MOVES

The Angels acquired RHP Deck McGuire from Texas in exchange for cash considerations and a player to be named later, designating C Juan Graterol for assignment in a corresponding move.

McGuire appeared in four games for Toronto this season, allowing six earned runs in 8 1/3 innings. He has a 4.09 ERA in 10 career appearances.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Godley (7-5, 4.77 ERA) will start at Pittsburgh on Thursday. Godley has won three of his last four starts.

Angels: LHP Tyler Skaggs (6-4, 2.81) will start against Toronto on Thursday. Skaggs is 3-0 with a 0.45 ERA in June, having allowed one run in 20 innings.