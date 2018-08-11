Curry misses cut, finishes last at Web.com Tour event

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry finished last at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.

After Curry shot an opening-round 71 in California on Thursday, the sky seemed the limit for the NBA guard.

Some thought two-time MVP Curry might even make the cut in only his second career Web.com tournament.

However, reality set in on Friday as Curry struggled to a 16-over 86, finishing 154th and last in the field at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward – just a few miles from Oracle Arena, where he has seen much happier moments with the Warriors.

Curry's performance is worse than his score last year, when he carded 74-74 to finish eight-over and tied for 148th.

"I had three solid rounds, and then I finally blew up," Curry said afterwards. "I got a little bit exposed ... if you don't have the right flow, it's hard to self-correct."