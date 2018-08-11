Curry misses cut, finishes last at Web.com Tour event
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry finished last at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic.
After Curry shot an opening-round 71 in California on Thursday, the sky seemed the limit for the NBA guard.
Some thought two-time MVP Curry might even make the cut in only his second career Web.com tournament.
However, reality set in on Friday as Curry struggled to a 16-over 86, finishing 154th and last in the field at TPC Stonebrae in Hayward – just a few miles from Oracle Arena, where he has seen much happier moments with the Warriors.
Curry's performance is worse than his score last year, when he carded 74-74 to finish eight-over and tied for 148th.
"I had three solid rounds, and then I finally blew up," Curry said afterwards. "I got a little bit exposed ... if you don't have the right flow, it's hard to self-correct."
