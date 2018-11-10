Warriors coach Kerr encouraged by Curry MRI results

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry will miss the Golden State Warriors clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday but Steve Kerr has provided a positive update on his condition.

Curry suffered a groin injury in the defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and will not feature against the Nets.

Kerr is optimistic the former MVP will be back before too long after encouraging scan results.

“The MRI looked good in terms of not being too serious, but he's not going to play tomorrow," the Warriors coach told reporters

"It's kind of something we’re going to evaluate over the next few days. He’s still sore.

"The MRI was encouraging, so it’ll be kind of a day-to-day thing. Obviously, we won’t do anything crazy. He’s going to be out until he’s healthy and ready to go."

Kerr has sustained the injury several times himself, and says the biggest thing to overcome is lateral movement.

“You get that tweak on the inside of your thigh and the lateral movement becomes difficult," he said. "So, we’ve got to get the movement and the strength back in it before he can go out and play. It’s going to be at least a few days before he even gets back on the floor."