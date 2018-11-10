×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Warriors coach Kerr encouraged by Curry MRI results

Omnisport
NEWS
News
13   //    10 Nov 2018, 02:50 IST
curry-stephen-11092018-getty-ftr.jpg
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry will miss the Golden State Warriors clash with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday but Steve Kerr has provided a positive update on his condition.

Curry suffered a groin injury in the defeat to the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday and will not feature against the Nets.

Kerr is optimistic the former MVP will be back before too long after encouraging scan results.

“The MRI looked good in terms of not being too serious, but he's not going to play tomorrow," the Warriors coach told reporters 

"It's kind of something we’re going to evaluate over the next few days. He’s still sore.

"The MRI was encouraging, so it’ll be kind of a day-to-day thing. Obviously, we won’t do anything crazy. He’s going to be out until he’s healthy and ready to go."

Kerr has sustained the injury several times himself, and says the biggest thing to overcome is lateral movement. 

“You get that tweak on the inside of your thigh and the lateral movement becomes difficult," he said. "So, we’ve got to get the movement and the strength back in it before he can go out and play. It’s going to be at least a few days before he even gets back on the floor."

Omnisport
NEWS
Curry set for MRI as Kerr bemoans Warriors complacency
RELATED STORY
Curry-Durant combination more lethal than ever - Kerr
RELATED STORY
Curry injured, Bucks snap Warriors' 8-game win streak
RELATED STORY
Curry, Durant lead Warriors past Thunder in festive opener
RELATED STORY
Curry sets another record for 3s, Warriors hold off Nets
RELATED STORY
Curry's big night carries Warriors to sixth straight win
RELATED STORY
Warriors coach Kerr: Jerebko 'one of us' after...
RELATED STORY
Curry, Durant lead the way in Warriors' 7th straight win
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant lead Warriors past Suns 123-103
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry scores 51 points with 11 3s as Warriors win
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us