Warriors dynasty? Curry just wants to 'keep this thing going'

The Golden State Warriors may be dominant in the NBA, but Stephen Curry is not ready to sit back and assess their triumphs just yet.

Stephen Curry lifts the Larry O'Brien Trophy

Stephen Curry brushed off talk of a Golden State Warriors dynasty in the NBA, with his focus solely on continuing to win "as long as we can".

The Warriors won a second consecutive NBA Finals - and third in four years - when a fourth straight defeat of the Cleveland Cavaliers completed a clean sweep on Friday.

But as conversations quickly turned to where this Warriors team rank among the all-time greats, star man Curry is just looking to keep winning.

"I'm a three-time champ. We've got a lot of three-time, two-time champs in there," he said.

"We'll have plenty of time in our lives to discuss that later, so we want to keep this thing going as long as we can."

Now Playing pic.twitter.com/oe8czZO2jm — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 9, 2018

For the second year running, Warriors team-mate Kevin Durant collected the Finals MVP award, pipping Curry, but the 30-year-old point guard is unfussed by his failure to land the individual prize.

"At the end of the day, it's not going to define my career," Curry said. "I've done a lot and accomplished a lot and done it with some great team-mates.

"I'm definitely happy with where I'm at."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expected as much from Curry, pouring cold water on any controversy over the individual accolade.

He said: "I know that's a storyline, and I'm sure it would have been nice for Steph to win the MVP, but honestly I don't think he's that disappointed at this point."