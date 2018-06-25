Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arjun Tendulkar trains with India team, gets tips from Shastri

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 22:30 IST
129

London, Jun 25 (PTI) The Indian cricketers had their first training session in England today but making heads turn, for obvious reasons, was Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun, who ran in and bowled fast in the nets organised for Virat Kohli's men.

India coach Ravi Shastri offered some "words of wisdom" to the 18-year-old left-arm fast bowler.

Arjun, son of the legendary cricketer, was selected in India's under-19 squad for the tour of Sri Lanka in July. And he will be returning to the country as he has to undergo an U-19 camp at the National Cricket Academy under WV Raman and Sanath Kumar ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka.

Arjun has only been picked for the two four-day matches in Sri Lanka, and has not made the cut for the five-match ODI squad.

The cricketer was part of a group of U-19 cricketers who underwent a month-long camp in Dharamsala in April this year.

Arjun has often trained with the Indian team and last year, bowled to the England Test team. Last year, he bowled to the likes of Kohli and his Indian team-mates in the nets at the Wankhede stadium.

"Words of wisdom from @RaviShastriOfc for young Arjun Tendulkar," the BCCI tweeted alongside a photograph of Shastri and Arjun.

The Indian team landed in London ahead of the crucial tour of England. The team will travel to Ireland for a couple of T20s before returning to England for a series comprising of three T20Is, three ODIs and five Tests

