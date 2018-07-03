Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Alex Ovechkin brings the Stanley Cup to the World Cup

Associated Press
NEWS
News
2   //    03 Jul 2018, 18:17 IST
AP Image

MOSCOW (AP) — Alex Ovechkin is bringing the Stanley Cup to the World Cup.

Fresh off winning the NHL title, the Washington Capitals forward is continuing his summer-long victory tour by taking the trophy to Moscow on Saturday, where it will be exhibited at a "fan fest" public viewing site ahead of Russia's quarterfinal game against Croatia.

Ovechkin wrote on Instagram, "Dear friends, I'll be happy to see everyone who wants to take a photo with the Stanley Cup."

Ovechkin was in his native Moscow on Sunday to see Russia beat Spain on penalties in the round of 16 following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The NHL veteran is hugely popular in Russia, where it's not uncommon to see fans wearing Capitals hats and other gear. He led the team to its first Stanley Cup in his 13th season after nine consecutive playoff appearances ended in disappointment.

The victory was emotional for Ovechkin, who brought the cup back to Washington for an entertaining days-long celebration that included a keg stand, shirtless swimming in a fountain and posing with the cup in bed alongside his wife, Nastya.

He also threw out the first pitch at a Washington Nationals game — asking for and receiving a do-over — and greeted hundreds of thousands of fans during a parade along the National Mall.

The Latest: Alex Ovechkin bringing Stanley Cup to World Cup
RELATED STORY
Summer of Ovi: Cup celebrations, fatherhood await Ovechkin
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 teams who held the FIFA World Cup and...
RELATED STORY
Glee & Nostalgia: Emotions that make the World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Teenagers who took the World Cup by storm
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 biggest shocks so far
RELATED STORY
Top 5 players who have never lifted the World Cup
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 5 Major Takeaways from the Group Stage
RELATED STORY
Is Russia 2018 the Most Open World Cup ever?
RELATED STORY
2018 FIFA World Cup - Predicting the Winners of Each...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us