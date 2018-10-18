×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Babbel lauds 'top class' Ronaldo after Juventus switch

Omnisport
NEWS
News
213   //    18 Oct 2018, 16:30 IST
cristiano ronaldo - cropped
Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo

Markus Babbel applauded Cristiano Ronaldo for leaving Real Madrid in favour of Juventus as he criticised the motivation of Bayern Munich's players.

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo sensationally swapped European champions Madrid for Juventus in a deal reportedly worth €112million in July.

Ronaldo – Madrid's all-time leading scorer – quit the LaLiga giants despite winning three successive Champions League titles and four in five seasons, a move lauded by former Bayern defender Babbel.

As Babbel questioned the desire and attitude of Bayern's misfiring squad amid their form slump and four-match winless streak, the three-time Bundesliga winner singled out Ronaldo as an example.

Babbel told Omnisport: "Compliments to Ronaldo. At 33 years of age, he said 'I can't be better at Real Madrid, I need a new challenge… I want to do something different to hold my performances'.

"He did a fantastic move to Italy. It's a very difficult league, especially for strikers.

"He is not my favourite player but this is top class what he did."

Ronaldo has scored four Serie A goals for Italian champions Juventus since arriving in Turin in the off-season.

Omnisport
NEWS
Babbel fears for Kovac's Bayern future
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo-Messi comparisons over after Portugal star's...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho not at fault, Man United directors are – Babbel
RELATED STORY
5 records Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to break at Juventus
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: Real Madrid star back in top five...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo should have moved to...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo rejected 3 European giants...
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo to Juventus: Kroos lauds departing 'true champion'
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo wants Real Madrid superstar at...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us