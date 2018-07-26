Bayern swoop for Vancouver youngster Davies

Vancouver Whitecaps striker Alphonso Davies

Bayern Munich have agreed a deal with Vancouver Whitecaps and MLS to sign teenage forward Alphonso Davies in January.

Davies has impressed for the Whitecaps since making his debut in 2016, making 55 first-team appearances and scoring three times in the league.

The 17-year-old's progression in MLS has earned him six international caps with Canada and attracted the attention of Europe's top clubs.

Bayern have won the race for his signature, though, signing a contract until 2023 with the Bundesliga champions.

"Alphonso Davies is a very big talent," said Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic.

"At the age of 17, he offers a lot of promise for the future. Alphonso already possesses great ability, which is why a lot of top clubs were keen on him.

"I'm delighted he's chosen Bayern. I want to thank everyone who worked on this transfer, especially our scouting and legal departments. It was outstanding teamwork."

#FCBayern are delighted to announce the signing of @AlphonsoDavies!



He’s joined the club on a contract running until 2023 #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/yKSowVLsz7 — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) July 25, 2018

Davies is relishing the chance to play in Europe and cannot wait to move to Germany in January.

He said: "I'm very happy about my transfer to Bayern. As a kid I always dreamed about this moment and now the dream has come true.

"But now the hard work continues, I have to give everything to make the most of this opportunity."