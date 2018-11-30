×
Boca to appeal CONMEBOL decision

30 Nov 2018
River Plate v Boca Juniors

Boca Juniors announced they will appeal CONMEBOL's decision not to award them the Copa Libertadores title.

Boca want to be crowned champions after their bus was attacked on the way to the second leg of their highly anticipated final against rivals River Plate at El Monumental, leading to the clash being postponed.

However, that was thrown out by the Disciplinary Tribunal on Thursday, with River forced to play two CONMEBOL-organised games behind closed doors and fined $400,000.

But after the announcement the second leg was set for Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on December 9, Boca said they would appeal.

"Following the decisions of the Disciplinary Court of CONMEBOL, Boca Juniors informs that it does not share the arguments of it and considers them clearly contrary to the regulations and jurisprudential precedents, for which the corresponding appeals will be filed before the Chamber of Appeals of CONMEBOL and, eventually, before the Court of Arbitration for Sport," a club statement read.

"The club insists that, having been proven with conclusive evidence the brutal attack to the team bus suffered on November 24, 2018, in the vicinity and in the entrance gate of El Monumental, there is no other sanction than that requested in our presentations."

Boca's decision casts doubt over the timing of the rearranged second leg.

The club's president Daniel Angelici previously confirmed Boca appealed to be awarded the Copa Libertadores title and would refuse to play any matches until that decision was made.

