×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Brodt lifts US women past Canada in 4 Nations

Associated Press
NEWS
News
7   //    08 Nov 2018, 09:36 IST
AP Image

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (AP) — Sydney Brodt scored with 1:38 left to give the United States a 2-1 victory over Canada on Wednesday night in the Four Nations Cup, the first meeting between the women's hockey powers since the Americans' shootout victory in February in the Olympic final.

Brodt beat goalie Shannon Szabados when a rebound bounced off the American and into the net.

"We played our game tonight and came out with a hard-earned victory," U.S. coach Bob Corkum said.

Both teams were coming off opening blowout victories Tuesday night, the U.S. 5-1 over Finland, and Canada 6-1 over Sweden. The U.S. is seeking its fourth straight title in the event.

Hannah Brandt scored for the U.S. 1:18 into the game, and Loren Gabel tied it at 3:30 of the third period. Alex Rigsby made 23 saves for the U.S., and Szabados stopped 31 shots.

Earlier Wednesday, Jenna Silvonen made 28 saves in Finland's 3-2 victory over Sweden.

Venla Hovi, Riikka Valila and Emma Nuutinen scored to give Finland a 3-0 lead. Lisa Johannsson and Hanna Olsson connected for Sweden 20 seconds apart late in the third with Maria Omberg off for an extra attacker.

On Friday in the final round-robin games, the U.S. will face Sweden, and Canada will meet Finland. The top two will advance to the final Saturday night, and the other two will meet for third place.

Associated Press
NEWS
US, Canada embark on World Cup qualifying
RELATED STORY
US and North American rival Canada meet in qualifying final
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why the UEFA Nations League is a great idea
RELATED STORY
Argentine women fight against inequality in soccer
RELATED STORY
US wins CONCACAF qualifying final 2-0 over Canada
RELATED STORY
US defeats Brazil 4-1 to clinch Tournament of Nations title
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League 2018-19: Everything you need to know
RELATED STORY
US women beat Chile in warmup for World Cup qualifying
RELATED STORY
Lloyd scores twice in second half, US women beat Chile 4-0
RELATED STORY
4 records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us