Championship Review: Leeds & Wednesday share spoils, Villa's malaise continues
Adam Reach and Mateusz Klich scored stunning goals as Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United shared an entertaining 1-1 draw at Hillsborough on Friday.
Beaten 2-1 by Birmingham City last week, Marcelo Bielsa's men fell behind in spectacular fashion when winger Reach lashed an audacious first-time effort that dipped over goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell before the break.
The Whites responded in kind through Klich's delightful curling equaliser nine minutes after the restart and they seemed destined to find a winner in a one-sided end to the encounter.
Wednesday, though, clung on amid persistent pressure in the Yorkshire derby, forcing table-topping Leeds to settle for a point.
Think you might be heading for @SkyBetChamp Goal of the Weekend, @AdamReach…— EFL (@EFL) September 28, 2018
pic.twitter.com/kNHCLOgemg
Friday's other match delivered the same scoreline as Bristol City and Aston Villa split the points at Ashton Gate in a result that will do little to quieten Steve Bruce's critics.
The pressure would have been more intense had Birkir Bjarnason not cancelled out Josh Brownhill's 16th-minute opener, but a fifth draw in 10 matches represents a dissatisfying return for a club that has invested heavily in recent seasons.
Bjarnason's equaliser, a close-range header, came in first-half stoppage time and denied the Robins a first win in three fixtures.