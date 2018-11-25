×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Costa display earns Allegri praise

Omnisport
NEWS
News
91   //    25 Nov 2018, 02:54 IST
douglascosta - cropped
Douglas Costa in action for Juventus against SPAL

Massimiliano Allegri praised the return to form of Douglas Costa after the Brazilian starred in Juventus' 2-0 victory over SPAL on Saturday.

Juve opened up a nine-point gap at the top of Serie A with the win, Costa unlucky not to join Cristiano Ronaldo and Mario Mandzukic on the scoresheet.

Costa was one of six changes made by Allegri after the international break, the 28-year-old having been hampered by an ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

"He started the season well," Allegri told Sky Sport Italia.

"Then he had a bit of rough period due to injuries and other issues, but he's doing well.

"He put in a good performance this evening, above all in terms of personality."

Juve now turn their attention to the Champions League, with the Bianconeri only needing a point against Valencia to secure their progression from Group H.

"Now we are preparing for Tuesday," said defender Leonardo Bonucci. "We can close the qualifying and then play for first place against Young Boys."

Omnisport
NEWS
Allegri: Juventus will fine Costa
RELATED STORY
Allegri claims Costa fell for provocation
RELATED STORY
Allegri, Chiellini defend Costa over spitting ban
RELATED STORY
Douglas Costa has paid his fine for Sassuolo spitting...
RELATED STORY
Best is yet to come from Ronaldo and Dybala - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi has high praise for Barcelona teammate;...
RELATED STORY
Allegri delighted with Juventus response
RELATED STORY
Ronaldo deserves Ballon d'Or - Allegri
RELATED STORY
Di Francesco denies racially abusing Costa
RELATED STORY
Italian manager of the year Allegri targets long Juve stay
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us