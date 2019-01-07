Diaz completes Madrid move
Brahim Diaz put the finishing touches on his move from Manchester City to Real Madrid on Monday by coming through a medical.
Madrid announced Diaz had signed a six-and-a-half-year contract on Sunday for a reported initial fee of €17million. He will be presented by the club at 1330 local time.
City boss Pep Guardiola said the reigning Premier League champions had done "absolutely everything" to persuade the 19-year-old to sign a long-term contract extension as speculation mounted over Madrid's interest.
However, the versatile attacker has opted to further his career in his native Spain.
@Brahim underwent his medical at the @sanitas La Moraleja University Hospital!
While Diaz has been signed with the long term in mind, Madrid desperately require a short-term lift after another desperate weekend.
Santiago Solari's men were beaten 2-0 at home by Real Sociedad and now trail arch-rivals and LaLiga leaders Barcelona - 2-1 winners at Getafe - by 10 points.
Monday's news agenda in Spain was also driven by footage that showed Gareth Bale leaving the Santiago Bernabeu with 12 minutes to go of the Sociedad game.
Bale, sidelined with a minor calf injury, was spotted speeding away from the ground with his team 1-0 down and attempting a late rally. That has led to several commentators questioning the Welshman's commitment to the European champions.