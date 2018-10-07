Emery unsure on Arsenal's title chances

Arsenal players celebrate during the Gunners' 5-1 win at Fulham

Arsenal boss Unai Emery cast doubt on the Gunners mounting a challenge for the Premier League title, despite seeing his side thrash Fulham 5-1 at Craven Cottage.

Doubles from Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – either side of Aaron Ramsey's stunning goal – saw Arsenal cruise to a ninth successive win in all competitions on Sunday.

The victory moved Arsenal into the top four, but Emery insisted that his team must continue to prove their winning mentality in the coming fixtures.

"When we lost the first two matches against Manchester City and Chelsea, we were calm," Emery told a news conference when asked to comment on Arsenal's title chances.

"When we are winning now I think we need to be in the same way in our mentality. We are going up in the table little by little giving us a better position for our objective.

"I am just thinking about the next match at the Emirates, with our supporters. I want to give them and to show them we are improving with our quality, with our mentality and above all with commitment, we had here.

"We are happy. We need to feel together, inside with the club, the players.

"Be calm, enjoy working, stay together, have one feeling with our supporters, but improving individually and collectively and finding our best performance in each match with combinations from the players.

"Because we need to continue to improve and we can."

Lucas Torreira has quickly become a key figure in Arsenal's midfield, and Emery singled out the former Sampdoria playmaker for individual praise.

Torreira, wooooah



recoveries

duels won

interceptions

tackles@LTorreira34: The Transformer pic.twitter.com/ppmpE9fNR9 — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) October 7, 2018

"He is very young, this is his first experience at this level but he was playing in Italy and with his national team," Emery said.

"Here, he is doing very well. The first impressive thing is his humility every day, he wants to listen, to learn.

"He played in the middle, on the right and his performance is the same. His career is starting and we want him to give us his best performance and his quality."