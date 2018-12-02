Euro 2020 qualifying draw: Netherlands to face Germany, England meet Czech Republic

Virgil van Dijk (R) celebrates for Netherlands against Germany

Germany have been drawn against Netherlands in Group C for Euro 2020 qualifying.

Joachim Low's side lost 3-0 and drew 2-2 with Oranje in Group 1 as they were relegated in the inaugural Nations League and the two will lock horns again to reach the European Championship finals in two years' time.

They share Group C with Northern Ireland, Estonia and Belarus.

Reigning European champions Portugal will meet Ukraine, Serbia, Lithuania and Luxembourg in Group B.

World Cup-winners France face Iceland, Turkey, Albania, Moldova and Andorra in Group H, while Spain are in Group F alongside Sweden, Norway, Romania, Faroe Islands and Malta.

England are in Group A with Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Belgium, in Group I, face Russia, Scotland, Cyprus, Kazakhstan and San Marino, while Italy, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Greece, Armenia and Liechtenstein are in Group J.

Qualifiers begin on March 21 next year and run until November. The top two from each group will progress automatically to the finals, while four places will be up for grabs in play-offs, which take place in March 2020.

The play-offs are contested by the four group winners of each league of the Nations League, unless those teams earn an automatic spot through qualifying, in which case the play-off spot will go to the next-best-ranked side in the respective leagues.

These matches are one-off games, rather than two-legged ties.The highest-ranked teams will host each semi-final.