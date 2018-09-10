Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
FIFPro awards: Buffon shortlisted ahead of Lloris and Pickford

Omnisport
NEWS
News
293   //    10 Sep 2018, 15:48 IST
gianluigibuffon-cropped
Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon

Paris Saint-Germain veteran Gianluigi Buffon has been shortlisted for the FIFPro World XI while France's World Cup winning captain Hugo Lloris missed out.

Keylor Navas, Thibaut Courtois, David de Gea and Marc-Andre ter Stegen were the other goalkeepers to make the cut for the world team, as voted for by 25,000 footballers in 65 countries around the world.

The inclusion of Buffon, 40, comes after he retired from international football and left Juventus to join the French champions, but he is currently behind Alphonse Areola in the pecking order at Parc des Princes.

In contrast, Lloris lifted the World Cup with France and helped Tottenham to third place in the Premier League last season, while there is also no place for Jordan Pickford, one of England's outstanding players as the Three Lions achieved their best performance at a World Cup in 28 years.

Buffon has been named as the goalkeeper in the FIFPro World XI on three previous occasions, most recently in 2017.

Should he get the nod in this year's final list, he will equal Manuel Neuer's four appearances in the side but remain one behind Iker Casillas, who is the most selected goalkeeper after being chosen five times.

