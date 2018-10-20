Forget it, it's over - Mourinho accepts apology over touchline row

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 889 // 20 Oct 2018, 19:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jose Mourinho reacts to provocation from a member of Chelsea's coaching team

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho revealed he had accepted an apology from Chelsea second assistant coach Marco Ianni following the furious touchline row that erupted at the end of a dramatic 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge.

Former Chelsea boss Mourinho was left incensed, leapt from his seat and had to be held back by stewards after Ianni celebrated wildly in front of him when Ross Barkley grabbed a 96th-minute equaliser for the hosts.

After tensions on the touchline had eventually been calmed, a further row erupted in the centre circle before play could finally resume.

However, in a post-match interview with Sky Sports, Mourinho revealed his argument with Ianni had been settled following an intervention from Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri.

"I'm not annoyed with anything," said the Portuguese. "What happened was with Sarri's assistant. Sarri was the first one to come to me and say he would resolve the problem internally.

"After that his assistant came to me in Sarri's office and apologised to me. I immediately told him 'if you really feel that way and you want to apologise, of course I accept apologies and forget it because I also made lots of mistakes in my career, so I'm not going to kill because of one'.

"Forget it, it's over. He apologised and I accepted."

So close to victory after a stunning second-half comeback, but it wasn't to be.#MUFC #CHEMUN pic.twitter.com/vuzFGG7Xj2 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 20, 2018

Speaking to the BBC, Mourinho added: "It's not my reaction. It's Sarri's assistant's reaction. He was very unpolite but Sarri took care of the situation, he apologised immediately.

"For me the story is over but don't do what everyone does and say 'Mourinho does things', it was Sarri's assistant."