Giggs rules Bale out of Spain friendly

Gareth Bale in action for Real Madrid

Gareth Bale will miss Wales' friendly with Spain on Thursday due to "muscle fatigue", national team coach Ryan Giggs has confirmed.

Bale, who sat out the surprise Champions League loss to CSKA Moscow with a groin issue, was forced off late on in Real Madrid's 1-0 defeat at Deportivo Alaves on Saturday, with Julen Lopetegui revealing it was due to an injury.

The problem is not deemed to be serious and did not prevent him from joining up with the rest of the Wales squad.

But Bale will not face Spain at the Principality Stadium and is a doubt for the trip to the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League on Tuesday.

"Gareth has got a little bit of muscle fatigue and he won't be involved against Spain," Giggs told reporters in his pre-match news conference. "We don't want to take any risks and we are monitoring it every day.

"I would say he is 50-50 at the minute for the Ireland game. He had a scan last week, a couple of weeks ago with Real Madrid.

"We rescanned it and have done everything we can to get as much information. He feels good, but we have to weigh up the risk whether he can be part of the game on Tuesday.

"There was a little bit on both scans - but there's always something. We're treating the symptoms, but it's nothing to worry about. Either way, I expect him to be fit for Madrid's next game.

"I don't think I was ever 100 per cent [fit] when playing. When you have niggling injuries, it's maybe at the back of your mind until you're flying again, but I'm not worried and Gareth isn't worried.

"It's something of nothing, but it's a short turnaround and we'll take no chances. But if he's available, he's available.

"The medical team are constantly in dialogue with Madrid like they are with every team.

"Playing in Spain, he wants to be a part of it [the friendly], but first and foremost health comes first - we want a fit and raring-to-go Gareth Bale."