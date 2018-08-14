Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Godin, Koke, Griezmann and Juanfran named Atletico Madrid captains

News
14 Aug 2018, 20:29 IST
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann has been named one of Atletico Madrid's four captains following the departure of Gabi.

The France star, who helped Les Bleus win the World Cup at Russia 2018, is promoted to the captaincy for the first time after 35-year-old Gabi joined Al Sadd following Atletico's Europa League triumph.

Defender Diego Godin will be the primary captain, the defender having reportedly agreed a new contract despite speculation he could join Juventus.

"Being a captain is a thing of happiness, pride and responsibility, especially in this team," Godin said at a news conference ahead of Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid.

"I feel pride and a lot of responsibility to wear the armband, I have contact with Gabi and we have talked, we would have liked him to be with us.

"We are trying to prepare for the final and the important thing will be tomorrow, what is said in the previous one is hypothesis, it's up to us to want to win it.

"My personal goals are those of the team, the Champions League is the great dream of this club, the goal is to improve on what was done the previous year.

"We are at a time when new players arrive to improve the team. We are very optimistic."

Koke will be the second captain, with Griezmann and experienced right-back Juanfran also assuming leadership responsibilities for Diego Simeone's side.

"These games have to be played with everything you have inside," Koke told reporters of facing Madrid in Tallinn.

"It's been an unusual pre-season, we've been getting together little by little, but those of us who have been here the longest know how this coaching staff works and this is a final, you have to be prepared.

"No matter the match, playing against Madrid is special, but it is another final and we have the maximum enthusiasm."

